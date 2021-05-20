Lightning, AdventHealth partner to vaccinate fans ahead of home Stanley Cup Playoff games

You'll need to have a ticket to either home game, or the accompanying watch parties to be eligible.

TAMPA, Fla — Whether you're looking for a shot on goal or a shot in the arm, the Tampa Bay Lightning have you covered.

The Bolts are teaming up with AdventHealth to inoculate fans ahead of the team's two Stanley Cup Playoff games at home.

But the vaccination event is only available to those with tickets to the game or plaza watch parties on Ford Thunder Alley, according to the Lightning.

Here is the vaccination schedule:

Game 3: Thursday, May 20 Vaccinations begin at 4:30 p.m. and end after the first intermission

Game 4: Saturday, May 22 Vaccinations begin at 10:30 a.m. and end after the first intermission



You'll also need to make an appointment beforehand as walk-ups cannot be accommodated.

Vaccine appointments tied to the event are open to those 12 and older, as long as minors have a parent or guardian present.

So, if you are without your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and are looking to get one before the game, here's what you need to do:

Check your email for an invitation to the event

Head to AdventHealth’s website to make your appointment

Show up to Amalie Arena with enough time to make it inside for your shot

When you arrive for your appointment, AdventHealth says you will want to enter the arena from the Premium Entrance and need to have your confirmation email on hand to show to guest services.

All fans will be subject to a security screening before being allowed to proceed to your vaccination. AdventHealth adds you will need to wear a mask through the appointment, bring a government-issued ID and stay on-site for at least 15 minutes post-shot.

It's important to note, that you won't be considered fully vaccinated after you get your shot and will need to set up an appointment for your second dose.

Mask are still required for fans in the stands at Game 3 Thursday and Game 4 on Saturday.