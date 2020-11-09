Lightning aim to take lead in Eastern Conference Final

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning continue the quest for the Stanley Cup, needing just two more wins to move on to the Stanley Cup Final.
The team faces the New York Islanders in Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference Final Friday night in Edmonton.
The Bolts have dominated the series so far. They opened up with an 8-2 win in Game 1, then took the second game 2-1 when Nikita Kucherov scored the winning goal with 7.8 seconds left. The Lightning has never lost a playoff series when holding a 2-0 lead.
Incredibly, the Bolts have pulled off this run shorthanded, with team captain Steven Stamkos out and Kucherov also missing some time. The Lightning will have to rely even more on their depth in Game 3.
The NHL suspended forward Alex Killorn because of a boarding call in Game 2. Killorn was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for the hit on the Islanders' Brock Nelson.
Brayden Point's status for Game 3 is also up in the air. The Bolts' leading scorer in the playoffs (8 goals, 15 assists) left Game 2 in the second period with an undisclosed injury.
The Lightning did not practice on Thursday, so coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on Point's injury. But, he said the team is ready no matter what.
"We're really comfortable with putting other guys in our lineup," Cooper said. "Our job is to make sure they're not thinking, 'oh no, poor us.' And I don't feel like we have a team like that."
The puck drops for Game 3 tonight at 8 p.m. Andrei Vasilevskiy will be in the goal for the Lightning, while the Islanders will make a game-day decision between Game 1 starter Thomas Greiss and Game 2 starter Semyon Varlamov.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida bars allowed to reopen at half-capacity starting Monday
- Understanding oversight in COVID-19 vaccine trials amid setbacks
- Watching multiple areas of interest in the tropics
- Tropicana Field to serve as a mail ballot drop-off site
- CDC: People who tested positive for COVID-19 twice as likely to report dining at restaurants than those who test negative
- She went to a Tampa hospital for surgery. Her family says she left with a deadly infection. She's not alone.
- Feds: NFL player charged in $24 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
- Pilot OK after banner-towing plane crashes into the Gulf of Mexico
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter