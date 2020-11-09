Lightning aim to take lead in Eastern Conference Final

The Bolts need two more wins to advance to the third Stanley Cup Final in team history.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning continue the quest for the Stanley Cup, needing just two more wins to move on to the Stanley Cup Final.

The team faces the New York Islanders in Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference Final Friday night in Edmonton.

The Bolts have dominated the series so far. They opened up with an 8-2 win in Game 1, then took the second game 2-1 when Nikita Kucherov scored the winning goal with 7.8 seconds left. The Lightning has never lost a playoff series when holding a 2-0 lead.

Incredibly, the Bolts have pulled off this run shorthanded, with team captain Steven Stamkos out and Kucherov also missing some time. The Lightning will have to rely even more on their depth in Game 3.

The NHL suspended forward Alex Killorn because of a boarding call in Game 2. Killorn was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for the hit on the Islanders' Brock Nelson.

Tampa Bay’s Alex Killorn has been suspended for one playoff game for Boarding NY Islanders’ Brock Nelson. https://t.co/wQptWd2mqd — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 10, 2020

Brayden Point's status for Game 3 is also up in the air. The Bolts' leading scorer in the playoffs (8 goals, 15 assists) left Game 2 in the second period with an undisclosed injury.

The Lightning did not practice on Thursday, so coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on Point's injury. But, he said the team is ready no matter what.

"We're really comfortable with putting other guys in our lineup," Cooper said. "Our job is to make sure they're not thinking, 'oh no, poor us.' And I don't feel like we have a team like that."

Today is an off day for the team so no update just yet from Coop on the status of Brayden Point. #TBLvsNYI — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 10, 2020

The puck drops for Game 3 tonight at 8 p.m. Andrei Vasilevskiy will be in the goal for the Lightning, while the Islanders will make a game-day decision between Game 1 starter Thomas Greiss and Game 2 starter Semyon Varlamov.

