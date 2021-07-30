Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet signed to 3-year contract

Under the contract's parameters, the forward will rake in a total of $2.2 million by the end of the deal.

TAMPA, Fla. — Alex Barre-Boulet is locked in with the Tampa Bay Lightning for another three years.

General manager Julien BriseBois announced the deal Friday, sharing Barr-Boulet signed an average annual value contract at $758,333. Under the contract's parameters, he will rake in a total of $2.2 million by the end of the deal.

According to a press release, the first year of his contract is a "two-way deal," meaning Barre-Boulet can be used on both National Hockey League and American Hockey League team rosters.

The 24-year-old skated in 15 games last season with the Lightning, scoring three goals and getting in 26 shots on goal. One of those goals was the first of his NHL career, according to the Lightning.

Barre-Boulet has also spent time on the ice with the Syracuse Crunch. The forward first signed with the Lightning in March 2018 as a free agent.