Alex Killorn out for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Killorn traveled with the team to Canada. The Lightning lead the series 2-0 over the Canadiens.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning's Alex Killorn will not take the ice for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Killorn was also sidelined for Game 2.

The Lightning leads the Stanley Cup Final series 2-0 over the Canadiens going into Game 3 Friday in Montreal.

Alex Killorn OUT for Game 3.



Same group as Game 2.#GoBolts #GoHabsGo — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) July 2, 2021

The puck drops at 8 p.m. from Montreal. The Lightning have never lost a series when leading 2-0. Also, teams leading 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Finals win 90 percent of the time.

With a win Friday, the Lightning would be one game away from sweeping the Canadiens and winning their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.