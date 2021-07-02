Alex Killorn out for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning's Alex Killorn will not take the ice for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Killorn was also sidelined for Game 2.
The Lightning leads the Stanley Cup Final series 2-0 over the Canadiens going into Game 3 Friday in Montreal.
The puck drops at 8 p.m. from Montreal. The Lightning have never lost a series when leading 2-0. Also, teams leading 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Finals win 90 percent of the time.
With a win Friday, the Lightning would be one game away from sweeping the Canadiens and winning their second consecutive Stanley Cup.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- Hurricane Elsa: Tampa Bay in forecast cone for Category 1 storm
- Sha'Carri Richardson apologizes after positive drug test disrupts her Olympic plans
- Devastated condo community looks to Biden visit for comfort
- Bodies of 2 children found in rubble of Surfside collapse, mayor says; number of deaths climb to 18
- Vasilevskiy, Coleman lead Lightning to 3-1 Stanley Cup Final Game 2 win
- Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter