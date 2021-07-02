x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lightning

Alex Killorn out for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Killorn traveled with the team to Canada. The Lightning lead the series 2-0 over the Canadiens.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) before Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the New York Islanders Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning's Alex Killorn will not take the ice for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. 

Killorn was also sidelined for Game 2. 

The Lightning leads the Stanley Cup Final series 2-0 over the Canadiens going into Game 3 Friday in Montreal. 

The puck drops at 8 p.m. from Montreal. The Lightning have never lost a series when leading 2-0. Also, teams leading 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Finals win 90 percent of the time.

With a win Friday, the Lightning would be one game away from sweeping the Canadiens and winning their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

RELATED: Game 3 preview: Lightning striking first has winning results in playoffs

RELATED: Program offers young hockey fans an opportunity to learn the game

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter