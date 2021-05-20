Lightning launch augmented reality experience for fans during the playoffs

You can catch the new effect on Facebook or Instagram.

Ever want to transport yourself to the Lightning's locker room tunnel-- now's your chance.

The Tampa Bay Lightning is launching its first-ever augmented reality effect on Facebook and Instagram.

And it's perfect timing as the Bolts continue their quest for the Stanley Cup.

According to the team, the effect is called the Playoffs Portal and was built in partnership with V, LLC using Spark AR.

"Fans will see crashes of lightning before entering a portal and landing in a 3-D version of the Lightning team tunnel," the Lightning wrote.

Once the tunnel doors open a video montage with highlights of the Bolts games this season will play. To round out the AR experience fans will be met with a 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs message.

“This is a first-of-its-kind AR experience and we are thrilled to leverage this kind of technology to connect with fans and bring them closer to the excitement of playoff hockey,” said Eryn McVerry, Vinik Sports Group and Lightning SVP Content & Brand Strategy.

You'll be able to visit the social media-based augmented reality experience more than once as the Bolts are on their road to a repeat. The effect will update to give fans a different experience to root for their team, according to a press release.

The AR effect will also be around for in-person interaction during the post-season along the Tampa Riverwalk.