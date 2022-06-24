Game 5 Stanley Cup Final Preview: Win or go home

The Tampa Bay Lightning must win three straight games to hoist the Stanley Cup for a 3rd straight season.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will try and do something that has only happened once in NHL history — overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final.

That was the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs accomplishing the feat after winning four straight against the Detroit Red Wings.

If we want more recent examples in professional sports, the Bolts can look back to 2016 when both the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Cavaliers got it done.

"We're still in it," Bolts forward Pat Maroon said. "Obviously, it's a tough loss, but the good thing is we're still playing hockey. We haven't lost yet. It's the first one to four wins right now. We've got a challenge in front of us, but if it's one team that can do it, it's this team."

Pat Maroon is not wrong. The Tampa Bay Find A Ways have stared down dire situations before in these playoffs. None of them quite had the emotional impact of Game 4 where a controversial overtime goal decided the contest, but the Lightning have already moved on from that.

"You’re gonna see what I mean when you see the winning goal. My heart breaks for the players because we probably still should be playing.”



Jon Cooper only took one question post-game, and was clearly not happy about the Avalanche's OT winning goal. pic.twitter.com/g6DAwp475i — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 23, 2022

"It probably happens more times than we think," Bolts defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. "It's impossible to say what's the right decision there. It's so fast and it probably happens a million times a game more than we think."

Head coach Jon Cooper said Thursday afternoon, "Nothing we can do to turn back. (The refs) missed it. It's unfortunate, but it's water under the bridge now. Should be a hell of a Game 5."

Besides the missed call, that Game 4 loss stings because the Bolts played a pretty good contest. They were peppering the net with shots, Andrei Vasilevskiy was fantastic and puck management was pristine. Give credit to Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper who put the Avalanche on his back throughout regulation.

While the Lightning looked in control for most of the first two periods, the team looked like it was slowing down towards the 3rd period. Then, once it was overtime, Colorado was overwhelming.

Game 2 & Game 3 were a wash, but the Avalanche are up 3-1 in the series because they have more legs at the end of these overtime bouts.

Now, Colorado gets to come home with an opportunity to hoist the Stanley Cup in front of the hometown crowd, something the Lightning did last year.

"It's not an easy thing to do," captain Steven Stamkos said. "It's a pretty nerve-wracking day."

I thought this was an interesting soundbyte from Steven Stamkos last night.



Says winning the Cup at home is not an easy thing to do. Calls it a 'nerve-wracking day.'#GoBolts @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/udr1qnHVMI — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) June 23, 2022

Stamkos and Victor Hedman have a success story to tell their teammates in the locker room. In 2011, the Lightning trailed Pittsburgh 3-1 before rattling off three straight wins, including two road victories. That 2011 squad also lost Game 4 at home with a 3-2 overtime loss.

The Tampa Bay championship run started in 2020 when the group went 6-2 in OT thrillers. Since then, Cooper's group has struggled mightily going 1-6 with its sole victory in Game 6 at AMALIE Arena against Toronto.

The Lightning are not as young as they once were and they are too beaten up to go into a long battle throughout the night. We are still unsure of Brayden Point's status for Game 5, but we do know Erik Cernak, Anthony Cirelli, Nick Paul and Brandon Hagel are hurting.

The question Jon Cooper and Steven Stamkos asked the team before the season was 'Is your cup full?'

I think we can all confidently say the Bolts have proven the desire is there, but it's not about being full -- it's about being empty.

This Tampa Bay Lightning squad looks gassed.

If this is the end, no one can deny the heart of this team, but let's not count them out quite yet.

"We have a proud group because that's why we're in our third-straight Final," Cooper said. "It takes more than talent alone to get where we are and do what this group of players has done. Pride is a big, big part of it, but, listen, we're still kicking."

Winning three straight is going to come down to will and sheer determination.