Vasilevskiy wins 11th straight, Lightning beat Blackhawks

Vasileskiy's win streak is tied for the ninth longest in NHL history.

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for his franchise-record tying 11th consecutive victory, Victor Hedman had three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1.

Vasileskiy's win streak is tied for the ninth longest in NHL history. He also recorded his 20th win of the season, becoming the first NHL goalie this season to reach that mark, according to the team.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Yanni Gourde, Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay.

Alex Killorn had two assists, and the Lightning improved to 12-2-0 at home. Alex DeBrincat scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost four straight and six of seven. Malcolm Subban finished with 25 saves.

According to the team, the Bolts have matched their franchise record for points through the first 30 games of a season. They equal their mark of 22-6-2 and 46 points from the 2017-2018 season.