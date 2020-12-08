Lightning beat Blue Jackets after 5 overtime periods

The game is the fourth-longest in NHL playoff history and set several other records

TAMPA, Fla. — It took eight periods of play for the Tampa Bay Lightning to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Brayden Point scored the game-winner at 10:27 in the fifth overtime to give the Bolts a 3-2 victory. It also gave the Lightning their first playoff win against the Blue Jackets, after being swept in the first round of last year's playoffs.

The game lasted a total of 150 minutes, 27 seconds, over 90 minutes of that came in overtime, making it the 4th longest game in NHL playoff history. It lasted so long that Game 1 of the Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes series, which was supposed to start at 8 p.m., had to be pushed back to 11 a.m. Wednesday. All games for the first and second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs are being played at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to help minimize the risk of a coronavirus outbreak.

Here is a look at the 10 longest games in NHL Playoff history, according to Sporting News:

#10: Montreal Canadiens (2) vs New York Rangers (1)

Date: March 28, 1930

Overtime Length: 68:52 (4th OT)

Round: Stanley Cup Semifinal

#9: Dallas Stars (2) vs San Jose Sharks (1)

Date: May 4, 2008

Overtime Length: 69:03 (4th OT)

Round: Western Conference Semifinal

#8: Toronto Maple Leafs (3) vs Detroit Red Wings (2)

Date: March 23, 1943

Overtime Length: 70:18 (4th OT)

Round: Stanley Cup Semifinal

#7: Vancouver Canucks (5) vs Dallas Stars (4)

Date: April 11, 2007

Overtime Length: 78:06 (4 OT)

Round: Western Conference Quarterfinal

#6: Pittsburgh Penguins (3) vs Washington Capitals (2)

Date: April 24, 1996

Overtime Length: 79:15 (4th OT)

Round: Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

#5: Anaheim Ducks (4) vs Dallas Stars (3)

Date: April 24, 2003

Overtime Length: 80:48 (5th OT)

Round: Western Conference Semifinal

#4: Tampa Bay Lightning (3) vs Columbus Blue Jackets (2)

Date: August 11, 2020

Overtime Length: 90:27

Round: First Round

#3: Philadelphia Flyers (2) vs Pittsburgh Penguin Penguins (1)

Date: May 4, 2000

Overtime Length: 92:01 (5th OT)

Round: Eastern Conference Semifinal

#2: Toronto Maple Leafs (1) vs Boston Bruins (0)

Date: April 3, 1933

Overtime Length: 104:46 (6th OT)

Round: Stanley Cup Semifinal

#1: Detroit Red Wings (1) vs Montreal Maroons (0)

Date: March 24, 1936

Overtime Length: 116:30 (6th OT)

Round: Stanley Cup Semifinal

Tampa Bay set a few other records during Tuesday's game. The Lightning's 88 shots on goal were the most ever in an NHL game, regular season or playoffs, according to the League record book which began tracking the stat in 1959-60.

The Bolts also played their longest game in franchise history, moving well beyond the three overtimes they played against New Jersey in Game 5 of a 2003 Eastern Conference Semifinal.

