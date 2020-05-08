x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

lightning

Lightning beat Bruins 3-2, improve to 2-0 in seeding round

Tyler Johnson scored the tie-breaking goal with 87 seconds left to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-2 victory over Boston.
Credit: wtsp.com

TORONTO, ON — Tyler Johnson scored the tie-breaking goal with 87 seconds left to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-2 victory over Boston.

The Presidents' Trophy-winning Bruins fell to their second straight loss in the NHL’s playoff seeding round. 

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots for the Lightning, who improved to 2-0 in the three-game round-robin. 

Tampa Bay would earn the top seed in the East with a victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Tuukka Rask made 32 saves for the Bruins. 

They led the NHL with 100 points in the pandemic-shortened regular season but can now finish no higher than No. 3. 

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter