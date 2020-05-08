Lightning beat Bruins 3-2, improve to 2-0 in seeding round

TORONTO, ON — Tyler Johnson scored the tie-breaking goal with 87 seconds left to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-2 victory over Boston.
The Presidents' Trophy-winning Bruins fell to their second straight loss in the NHL’s playoff seeding round.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots for the Lightning, who improved to 2-0 in the three-game round-robin.
Tampa Bay would earn the top seed in the East with a victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.
Tuukka Rask made 32 saves for the Bruins.
They led the NHL with 100 points in the pandemic-shortened regular season but can now finish no higher than No. 3.
