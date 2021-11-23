Vasilevskiy makes 34 saves, Lightning beat Flyers 4-0

Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists for the Lightning.

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves, Zach Bogosian and Corey Perry both ended lengthy goal droughts, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0.

Vasilevskiy made a nifty first-period glove save on Claude Giroux’s left-circle shot. The 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy winner and the playoffs MVP has a 199-86-22 career record.

Bogosian stopped a 62-game goal drought, dating to a goal against Detroit on Jan. 12, 2020, when he was with Buffalo. Perry got his 387th career goal after going 37 games without one.