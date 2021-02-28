Lightning beat Stars 5-0 in first Stanley Cup rematch

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for his second straight shutout and 23rd overall and the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Saturday night in the first Stanley Cup rematch of the season.
The teams will meet again on Tuesday night in Dallas.
They had four previous scheduled meetings season postponed because of COVID protocols and weather issues in Dallas.
Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli each had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay, and Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point and Pat Maroon also scored for Tampa Bay.
The Lightning have won four straight.
- J&J's single-shot COVID vaccine get FDA emergency use authorization
- Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate
- Rays 101: Your ultimate guide to jumping on the bandwagon this season
- Hospital employee charged with stealing more than $900 from COVID-19 patient's wallet, police say
- AP sources: Feds pinpoint suspect in officer's Capitol riot death
- '40,000 cases daily': Florida scientists say U.K. variant could spark a 4th wave of COVID-19 infections in the state
- House approves Equality Act with expanded LGBTQ legal safeguards
- Militia official: US strike in Syria kills 1, wounds several
- The sky will be extra bright this weekend from the full "Snow Moon"
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter