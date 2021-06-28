x
Lightning

President Biden shows support for Lightning, responds to 'friendly wager' from Canadian leader

The Bolts are looking to win the cup for the second year in a row.
Credit: AP
In this Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Canadian border may be closed right now, but that's not stopping the Tampa Bay Lightning from settling some cross-continental beef with the Montreal Canadiens on the ice. 

And it looks a couple of world leaders are getting in on the action.

President Joe Biden showed his support of Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Final after responding to a challenge from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Twitter, the prime minister asked the commander in chief for a "friendly wager" over the result of the championship series. 

The president responded with a, "You're on pal."

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is happening in Tampa. The Bolts are looking to win the cup for the second year in a row.

