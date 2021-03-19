Vasilevskiy, Colton help Lightning beat Blackhawks 4-2

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Thursday night.
The Lightning have won two in a row and three out of the last four games.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves for his 10th consecutive victory, tying his career-high for a win streak. Vasilevskiy has never lost in the regular season to Chicago, according to the Lightning.
Rookie Ross Colton broke a third-period tie with his second career goal. Both goals have been game-winning.
Victor Hedman, Alex Killorn and Yanni Gourde also scored for Tampa Bay.
Dylan Strome and Mattias Janmark had power-play goals for the Blackhawks. They have lost three straight and are 1-5 in their last six games.
The Lightning continue their three-game homestand and will complete the two-game series with the Blackhawks Saturday.
