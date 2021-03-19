x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Lightning

Vasilevskiy, Colton help Lightning beat Blackhawks 4-2

Victor Hedman, Alex Killorn and Yanni Gourde also scored for Tampa Bay.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ross Colton (79) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Thursday night.

The Lightning have won two in a row and three out of the last four games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves for his 10th consecutive victory, tying his career-high for a win streak. Vasilevskiy has never lost in the regular season to Chicago, according to the Lightning. 

Rookie Ross Colton broke a third-period tie with his second career goal. Both goals have been game-winning.

Victor Hedman, Alex Killorn and Yanni Gourde also scored for Tampa Bay.

Dylan Strome and Mattias Janmark had power-play goals for the Blackhawks. They have lost three straight and are 1-5 in their last six games. 

The Lightning continue their three-game homestand and will complete the two-game series with the Blackhawks Saturday.

Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Chicago Blackhawks during an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

    

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 