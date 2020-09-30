How to watch the 2020 Stanley Cup Champions Boat Parade

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning are back in town and they brought a special guest back with them: the Stanley Cup.
After beating the Dallas Stars 2-0 Monday night in Game 6 on the Stanley Cup Final, the Bolts are out of the NHL bubble and ready to celebrate.
What's a better and more Tampa Bay way to celebrate than a boat parade?
The 2020 Stanley Cup Champions Boat Parade kicks off at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The event will take place along the Riverwalk and Hillsborough River. The start of the parade will be at Marjorie Park on Davis Islands to Rick's on the River.
Fans are encouraged to come out and cheer the team on along the City of Tampa Riverwalk and down the full route. But, they need to remember to do so safely and are encouraged by the City of Tampa to wear face-coverings and stay socially distant from each other.
If you were thinking about getting on a boat and joining along, you might want to think again. The team and the city say no outside boats will be allowed to participate in the parade.
You can find a map of the parade route here.
The boat parade will have some sidewalks over bridges in the city shut down.
Those include:
- N Blvd bridge
- Laurel St bridge
- Cass St bridge
- Kennedy Blvd bridge
- Cleveland St bridge
- Platt St bridge
Don't forget after the boat parade, there is a Championship Celebration at Raymond James Stadium. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the celebration kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
