Lightning gear up for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you been keeping up with the action?
The Bolts will be back on the ice Friday night for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The team needs just two more wins to be crowned the champions. They play the Dallas Stars at 8 p.m. at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
The Bolts have the lead in the series 2-1, after burying the Stars 5-2 in Game 3.
That was also the first time team captain Steven Stamkos took the ice since February. He scored a goal in the first seven minutes of the first period.
Here are the dates, times and TV networks if you want to watch each game of the Stanley Cup Final from home:
- Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. (NBC)
- Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. (NBC)
- Game 6 (if necessary): Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. (NBC)
- Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. (NBC)
