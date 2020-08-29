Lightning look to expand lead over Bruins in Game 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be back on the ice Saturday after the Stanley Cup Playoffs were postponed in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

TORONTO, ON — The Stanley Cup Playoffs will resume Saturday after games were postponed in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Game 4 of Round 2 between the Lightning and Bruins will take place at noon ET on Saturday, Aug. 29. It will air on NBC. It was originally scheduled for Friday night, but was 1 of 4 games postponed due to the NHL's protest for racial justice.

“The Tampa Bay Lightning stand in solidarity with our players in electing to postpone the Stanley Cup Playoffs in order to advance the conversation on racial injustice and systemic racism," the Lightning said Thursday in a statement. "These issues that plague our society only serve to divide us and are far bigger than sports. We encourage the community to stand alongside us and continue to demand change and equality for all."

Game 3 between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET Saturday, and Game 3 between the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights will begin at 9:45 p.m. ET.

"Black and Brown communities continue to face real, painful experiences. The NHL and NHLPA recognize that much work remains to be done before we can play an appropriate role in a discussion centered on diversity, inclusion and social justice," the NHL wrote.

"We understand that the tragedies involving Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others require us to recognize this moment. We pledge to work to use our sport to influence positive change in society."

The Tampa Bay Rays also boycotted a game this week, refusing to play Thursday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

“Like the Orioles, our team struggled with the decision of whether to play this evening. The decision was made not to play, and we stand firmly with all those fighting for social justice and to end systemic racism," the Rays said in a statement.

The Bolts are coming into the latest game of round two on a series lead of 2-1 after burying the Bruins in Game 3 with a final score of 7-1.

Ondrej Palat, Yanni Gourde, Mikhail Sergachev, Brayden Point, Alex Killorn (2) and Nikita Kucherov all scoring goals across all three periods.

If the Bolts take Game 4 it will put them within one win of moving on in the playoffs.

