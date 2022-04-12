Lightning can clinch 5th straight playoff berth Tuesday night

The Tampa Bay Lightning play the Dallas Stars Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET with a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

DALLAS — The Tampa Bay Lightning are vying to do what few teams before them have done: Win back-to-back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.

On Tuesday night, the Bolts have a chance to take a significant step toward that coveted goal.

As the Lightning take the ice on the road at 9:30 p.m. ET against the Dallas Stars, they'll do so with a chance to clinch a playoff berth for the fifth straight season.

Ahead of Tuesday night's game, the Bolts sit at 5th in the Eastern Conference with 96 points, good enough for 3rd in the Atlantic Division. Four Eastern Conference teams have already punched their tickets to the postseason: The Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tampa Bay would love to join them.

If they do, the Bolts would be poised for another deep playoff run.

Although the team lost some depth after last season, the core of its championship teams remained intact — Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, Alex Killorn and Andrei Vasilevskiy.

It should come as no surprise then that Stamkos, Hedman, Point, Kucherov and Killorn round out the Top 5 leading point scorers this season for the Bolts. As for their goaltender, Vasilevskiy is tied for the NHL lead in wins this season with 35.

Leaning on those guys will be critical as the regular season winds down and playoff hockey draws near. Staying healthy will also be vital. Currently, the Bolts have an injury-free roster.

So, how can the Bolts lock their spot in the playoffs?

Thanks to the NHL's Public Relations department, the scenarios have been laid out nicely:

The Lightning will clinch a playoff spot if:

They beat Dallas in either regulation or overtime Tuesday

or

They get one point against Dallas and Pittsburgh beats the Islanders in either regulation or overtime Tuesday

or

Pittsburgh beats the Islanders in regulation Tuesday

A look at how the two-time defending #StanleyCup champion @TBLightning can punch their ticket to the postseason tonight. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/oYWjPmVWfn — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 12, 2022

The Penguins and Islanders square off at 7:30 p.m. ET.