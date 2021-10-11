Not going anywhere: Lightning sign head coach Jon Cooper to 3-year extension

He will stay with the team through the 2024-25 season.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning made the announcement on Twitter: "Three more years of Cooooop!"

Head Coach Jon Cooper will stay put in Tampa Bay through the 2024-25 season after signing a three-year extension with the organization.

Leading the back-to-back Stanley Cup champs into their next season, Cooper has become the NHL's longest-tenured bench boss with a 383-197-53 record, the team said in a statement.

"It has been a tremendous honor to be the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the past eight-plus seasons and I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to build on what we have here," Cooper wrote in a statement. "My family and I love the organization and being a part of the Tampa Bay community, it is our home.

"I’d like to extend a sincere thank you to Mr. Vinik, Julien, Steve Griggs, the rest of the coaching staff and all the players for making this one of the best jobs in the NHL."

Three more years of Cooooop!



We have signed head coach Jon Cooper to a three-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season.



📝 https://t.co/lPCyZZoPaN pic.twitter.com/vKu6J4jl68 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 11, 2021

Lightning Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois, who recently agreed to his own extension, in a statement called Cooper "the best person for the job."

"He is a great leader, spokesperson and ambassador for our organization. We are lucky to have him as our head coach and I very much look forward to our continued partnership," he added.