TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning forward Cory Conacher is headed north.

On Black Friday, the team's Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced Conacher had been reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch -- the Lightning's American Hockey League affiliate.

The 29-year-old has skated in three games with the Lightning this season for one assist and two penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-8 Burlington, Ontario, native ranks fourth on Syracuse for both goals and points.

