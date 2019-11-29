TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning forward Cory Conacher is headed north.
On Black Friday, the team's Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced Conacher had been reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch -- the Lightning's American Hockey League affiliate.
The 29-year-old has skated in three games with the Lightning this season for one assist and two penalty minutes.
The 5-foot-8 Burlington, Ontario, native ranks fourth on Syracuse for both goals and points.
RELATED: Protesting students storm field, delay Harvard-Yale football game; More than 20 arrested
RELATED: NBA, teams, union reportedly discuss shortening season
What other people are reading right now:
- America's first Thanksgiving was actually in St. Augustine, Florida
- 'Number of people' stabbed near London Bridge, one man detained
- Why the 'Trucker Salute' is a tradition worth saving
- Woman accused of firing into KFC for not being given a fork and a napkin
- Woman thanks food critic, claims his review exposed her cheating husband
- Man warns people to check spiral light bulbs after home almost catches fire
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter