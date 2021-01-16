x
Stamkos, Palat lift Lightning over Blackhawks again

The Lightning are 16-1-2 against the Blackhawks since the 2010-11 season.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla — Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat had a goal and an assist each, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2.

Yanni Gourde and Blake Coleman added a goal and an assist and Alex Killorn also scored as Tampa Bay completed a sweep in a season-opening two-game set against Chicago.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 34 shots for Tampa Bay, which started the season with consecutive victories for the first time since 2016-17 and eighth time in franchise history. 

