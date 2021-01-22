x
Point scores in OT to push Lightning over Blue Jackets 3-2

This marks the Bolts third straight win to begin the season.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brayden Point scored 1:56 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 for their third straight win to begin the season.

Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Joonas Korpisalo traded great saves in extra time before Point tapped in a pass from Victor Hedman.

Blake Coleman and Mathieu Joseph also scored for the Stanley Cup champions, and Vasilevskiy had 23 saves.

Blue Jackets' forward Nick Foligno tied the game for the Blue Jackets 47 seconds into the third period.

