Lightning

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning vs New Jersey Devils game postponed due to 'COVID-related issues'

A new date for the postponed game has yet to be determined.
Credit: AP | Chris O'Meara
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with the team after defeating the Calgary Flames during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hockey League announced Sunday it has postponed two games due to COVID-related issues.

The New Jersey Devils, who originally were set to go up against the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday, is one of the teams affected by the issues, a news release from the NHL explains.

A new date for the postponed game has yet to be determined.

Along with the Devils, the Edmonton Oilers is the second team affected by the COVID-related issues, the release reports. 

The team was set to play against the Ottawa Senators Monday night, but now the game is rescheduled for 10 p.m. Saturday.

