Lightning to host drive-thru pep rally ahead of Stanley Cup playoffs

Fans can grab some swag from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Westshore Plaza in South Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether you don't have enough Bolts gear or have managed to convince yourself you'll find a way to make room for more, the Lightning are ready to load their fans up with swag ahead of the playoffs.

The Tampa Bay team, along with AdventHealth, are hosting a 2021 Stanley Cup Playoff Bolts drive-thru pep rally this weekend. Festivities get underway at 9 a.m. and run through noon on Saturday at the Westshore Plaza in South Tampa.

Fans will specifically want to make their way to the Sears parking lot area of the plaza to snag some giveaways, according to a press release.

Lightning playoff yard signs, promotional items and more will be handed out to fans in attendance. Dunkin' is also slated to provide free pre-packaged donuts and rally towels to the first 1,000 cars in line.

Anyone who shows up for the freebies will need to stay in their car during the pep rally.

You can catch the Lightning skate into the playoffs against the Florida Panthers on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Game 1 will mark the first meeting of the two teams in playoff history.

Not on the Bolts bandwagon just yet? There's still time. Here's everything you need to know about a team that is just one pillar of 'Champa Bay.'

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE RELEASED! ⚡ The @TBLightning will take on the Florida Panthers Sunday for Game 1 in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. #GoBolts https://t.co/rIZ0drNmkz — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) May 13, 2021