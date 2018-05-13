If the Lightning are going to make it to the Stanley Cup Finals, they're going to have to do a lot of winning on the road. Tonight, the Bolts fell, 6-2, to Washington and are now in an 0-2 hole against the Caps.

Tampa had a 2-1 lead after one period on power play goals by Stephen Stamkos and Braydon Point. But Washington stormed back, scoring the next 5 goals for the convincing win.

More details soon...

VIDEO: Washington ties it up

VIDEO: Stamkos' goal

VIDEO: Point's goal

VIDEO: Caps store :28 seconds in

