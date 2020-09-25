Lightning fan's cheers of 'Shoot! Shoot!' during Stanley Cup Final earn him a visit from the cops

Garnett says he and his friends yelled the phrase at Victor Hedman during a power play in Game 3.

TAMPA, Fla. — A life-long fan of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Devon Garnett didn't think anything of it when he and his friends started cheering loudly at the television during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Unfortunately, one phrase shouted repeatedly caused some concern, and a visit from the sheriff's office.

Garnett says Victor Hedman had the puck during a power play, so he started shouting, "Shoot! Shoot!" at the TV in encouragement.

A short time later, Bolts team captain Steve Stamkos took the ice, which made Garnett and his friends go crazy cheering him on. Stamkos has been sidelined most of the season due to a lower-body injury, making his appearance in Game 3 a first in the post-season.

Garnett says it was about five to 10 minutes after that when he heard loud knocks on the door. A few minutes after that, Garnett says his friend answers and finds deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office standing outside. Apparently, a 911 caller told dispatchers someone was yelling loudly in the apartment above.

His friend stepped outside and deputies told him they got a call about a domestic disturbance and asked where the guns were. Garnett and his friends then all stepped outside and told police there weren't any guns or an argument; they were just cheering on the Lightning and Stamkos.

So, it turns out it was all a big misunderstanding. Oh, and the Bolts happened to win that game 5-2 over the Dallas Stars.

When asked about the news that Stamkos wouldn't be playing in Game 4, Garnett said his "heart went out to him," saying that he hopes he can come back because he's the "heartbeat of our team." Still, he says he believes the Lightning can rally together and win.

What are his plans for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final? Well, after his story got some attention, Garnett says the Tampa Bay Lightning reached out and invited him and three guests to a watch party tonight at Amalie Arena.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

What other people are reading right now: