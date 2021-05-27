Amalie Arena will allow 4,500 more fans into Lightning games for second round of the playoffs

Get ready to cheer on the Bolts as they continue their quest for the Stanley Cup.

TAMPA, Fla. — The "Distant Thunder" is about to get a lot louder at Amalie Arena for the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The number of fans allowed at games will go from 9,000 to 13,500 fans for playoff games, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the team said the move was made after talking with local health and government leaders, as well as the NHL.

Tampa Bay hockey fans were first allowed to return to games in March.

The Lightning advanced to the second round after knocking out their intrastate rivals at home Wednesday night. The Bolts beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 in Game 6 in front of about 9,000 fans.

The Lightning will face off against either Carolina or Nashville in the second round. Tampa Bay advanced to the second round for the fifth time in the past seven years.