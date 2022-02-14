Lightning using February to recover before a playoff run

Jon Cooper discusses how this week has been watching the Olympics from afar.

TAMPA, Fla. — With plenty of NHL games that need to be made up before the regular season ends, the league made the decision to not send players to the Olympic Games. This had an impact on multiple Lightning players and their coaching staff.

Head Coach Jon Cooper was slated to coach team Canada but now has to watch the games from Florida.

"It stings a bit to watch the Olympics because, you know, the bunch of us here would really love to be over there," Cooper said. "But, in saying that, there's nothing like the Olympics regardless of who's playing. It's your cheering for your country and it's kind of like the Super Bowl."

During this downtime, the Lightning have been focused on getting the team healthy before a busy March and April.

"You know, in the end, you obviously want to have your full line up and get some chemistry going and get some confidence going as you as a full group back there," veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh said on Monday.

McDonagh hopes to be rejoined by his teammate Erik Cernak on Tuesday. Cernak has been sidelined since early January with an injury but Jon Cooper is positive about his return this week.