x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lightning

Lightning using February to recover before a playoff run

Jon Cooper discusses how this week has been watching the Olympics from afar.

TAMPA, Fla. — With plenty of NHL games that need to be made up before the regular season ends, the league made the decision to not send players to the Olympic Games. This had an impact on multiple Lightning players and their coaching staff. 

Head Coach Jon Cooper was slated to coach team Canada but now has to watch the games from Florida.

"It stings a bit to watch the Olympics because, you know, the bunch of us here would really love to be over there," Cooper said. "But, in saying that, there's nothing like the Olympics regardless of who's playing. It's your cheering for your country and it's kind of like the Super Bowl."

Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper, center, talks with linesmen Tony Sericolo (84) and Kory Nagy (97) during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. The Lightning won 4-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

During this downtime, the Lightning have been focused on getting the team healthy before a busy March and April. 

"You know, in the end, you obviously want to have your full line up and get some chemistry going and get some confidence going as you as a full group back there," veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh said on Monday.

McDonagh hopes to be rejoined by his teammate Erik Cernak on Tuesday. Cernak has been sidelined since early January with an injury but Jon Cooper is positive about his return this week. 

Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak skates down the ice after scoring a goal on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Only two more games for the Lightning before the Stadium Series game in Nashville against the Predators on Feb. 26. 

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Pat Maroon signs extension with Lightning