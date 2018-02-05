TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde and his wife Marie welcomed their baby daughter into the world on Tuesday night.
Gourde, 26, announced the birth of Emma Kate Gourde in a picture posted to Twitter.
The picture shows Gourde smiling behind a surgical mask with his wife Marie in a hospital bed after the birth.
The Lighting play the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night at the TD Garden in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
Not sure where to watch the Lightning in Game 3? Tap or click here
Of course our unborn baby girl needs her own jersey 💗 #itsagirl
A post shared by Marie-Andrée Gourde (@marieraby) on
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.