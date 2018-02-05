TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde and his wife Marie welcomed their baby daughter into the world on Tuesday night.

Gourde, 26, announced the birth of Emma Kate Gourde in a picture posted to Twitter.

The picture shows Gourde smiling behind a surgical mask with his wife Marie in a hospital bed after the birth.

Emma Kate Gourde pic.twitter.com/W8sMuF0EQS — Yanni Gourde (@YanniGourde) May 2, 2018

The Lighting play the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night at the TD Garden in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Not sure where to watch the Lightning in Game 3? Tap or click here

A post shared by Marie-Andrée Gourde (@marieraby) on Nov 19, 2017 at 12:46pm PST

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP