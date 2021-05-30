Lightning take Game 1 over Hurricanes 2-1

Game 2 of the Round 2 series is set for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Although the Carolina Hurricanes had home-ice advantage for the opening game of the Round 2 series, the Tampa Bay Lightning managed to hold onto their lead and win.

Barclay Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal at 12:39 of the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 to open their second-round playoff series.

Goodrow put the reigning Stanley Cup champions ahead for good when he shot from a sharp angle on the left side.

The puck skid underneath Nedeljkovic’s right pad as it lifted slightly off the ice near the post to break a 1-1 tie.

Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 37 saves.

Jake Bean scored his first career playoff goal for Carolina.

GO BOLTS ⚡⚡ @TBLightning take Game 1 in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Final score 2-1 over the Carolina Hurricanes. #GoBolts #TBLvsCAR #NHLPlayoffshttps://t.co/E3lKoGdJWr pic.twitter.com/czF24wwSK8 — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) May 30, 2021

Here in Tampa Bay, fans gathered at Amalie Arena as the "Distant Thunder" to cheer on the reigning Stanley Cup champs.

