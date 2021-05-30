Lightning take Game 1 over Hurricanes 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. — Although the Carolina Hurricanes had home-ice advantage for the opening game of the Round 2 series, the Tampa Bay Lightning managed to hold onto their lead and win.
Barclay Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal at 12:39 of the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 to open their second-round playoff series.
Goodrow put the reigning Stanley Cup champions ahead for good when he shot from a sharp angle on the left side.
The puck skid underneath Nedeljkovic’s right pad as it lifted slightly off the ice near the post to break a 1-1 tie.
Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 37 saves.
Jake Bean scored his first career playoff goal for Carolina.
Here in Tampa Bay, fans gathered at Amalie Arena as the "Distant Thunder" to cheer on the reigning Stanley Cup champs.
Lightning fans are the Distant Thunder at Amalie Arena
