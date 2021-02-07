Lightning aim for second straight Stanley Cup in Game 4

The Lightning can finish off a sweep of the Montreal Canadiens to keep hockey's biggest prize in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s a shot at history tonight for the Tampa Bay Lightning. They’ll try to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup when they take on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Lightning have outscored the Canadiens 14-5 in the first three games of the series. The big difference has been the men in the net. Tampa Bay’s star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has put up an impeccable .948 save percentage, including 42 of 43 shots stopped in Game 2. Former Vezina Trophy winner Carey Price has not been nearly as sharp, saving just 83.5% of shots on goal.

Another factor in the Bolts’ favor: puck distribution. The Lightning have their stars, but everyone has been chipping in. Ten players have scored goals so far in the Final. Only Nikita Kucherov (Game 1) and Tyler Johnson (Game 3) have put up two-goal games.

Montreal will have the home-ice advantage in Game 4, with fewer than 4,000 fans allowed into the Bell Centre due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Canadiens won their semifinal series on their home ice but didn’t fare well Friday night against Tampa Bay in a 6-3 loss.

The Lightning will have plenty of fans on their side, cheering from a distance. About 16,000 attended the watch party for Game 3 at Amalie Arena, with more in Thunder Alley. The watch parties for Game 4 are still on, despite the approaching Tropical Storm Elsa, so we can expect more large crowds hoping for a series sweep. If they pull it off, they’ll be the first team since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017 to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final starts at 8 p.m.