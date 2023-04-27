Lightning hope to take home win in Game 5 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning's three-year run of making the Stanley Cup Final, winning two of them, could very well be at the end.

Example video title will go here for this video

TORONTO, ON — Before two teams is one big opportunity.

The Toronto Maple Leafs take a 3-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning into Thursday night's game in front of an energetic and perhaps nervous home crowd. They will try to reverse a recent NHL playoffs history that hangs over the historic franchise.

On the other side will be the postseason-tested Lightning who are used to winning such games. But the Lightning's three-year run of making the Stanley Cup Final, winning two of them, could very well be at the end.

Toronto is in the postseason for the seventh season in a row, but the Leafs haven't won a playoff series since 2004.

That's why the Leafs won't be celebrating until they know for sure they are moving on to the next round, and coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday morning after rallying from three goals down to win 5-4 the night before, the mood at breakfast was “calm and quiet.”

“We’ve got to prepare to win one hockey game, one very challenging hockey game, and that’s really it,” Keefe said. "Anything else outside of our preparation and then our execution when game time comes is a distraction. It’s on me as the coach and our players individually to eliminate as many distractions as possible and keep the focus where it is.”

Toronto will be without Michael Bunting, who had served a three-game suspension for elbowing Tampa Bay's Erik Cernak in Game 1. Cernak is still out of the lineup, and Keefe said Wednesday he would continue to hold out Bunting.

The Leafs will try to eliminate a Lightning team that likely won't go down easily. They trailed 3-1 in last year's Stanley Cup Final, but then went to Colorado and won Game 5 to extend the series. Tampa Bay opened those playoffs by rallying from 3-2 down to defeat the Leafs.

“We've had plenty of success in Toronto's home arena in the playoffs, so we're confident we can do that again," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "No guarantees, naturally, but we have confidence in ourselves.”

This series likely will have ramifications beyond this postseason.

Should the Leafs blow another series, management could do a complete rebuild. If it's the Lightning heading to the golf courses early, that team's ownership could decide it's time to start over with a younger group.