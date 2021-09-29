Where you can catch Lightning games on TV this season

The back-to-back Stanley Cup champs have a long road ahead of them but you can keep up with the team every step of the way.

TAMPA, Fla. — The chase for 3 Stanley Cups in 22 months begins in just a couple of weeks, and there's no doubt Lightning fans will be glued to the action all season long.

The back-to-back champs have a long road ahead of them but you can keep up with the team every step of the way.

Bally Sports Sun announced it would be televising 69 Tampa Bay Lightning regular-season games this year. They begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14, when Tampa Bay Lightning faces the Detroit Red Wings.

All coverage will begin with the half-hour "Lightning Live" pregame show and end with extended postgame coverage.

You can also stream games live using the Bally Sports app by authenticating your TV service.