Lightning and Hurricane game scheduled for March moved to Saturday

TAMPA, Fla — A matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes and that was supposed to happen in March will now take place Saturday.

The Bolts will travel to Carolina for the game.

The Lightning's games planned for this week against the Dallas Stars were postponed due to the severe weather hitting Texas.

The NHL announced the move, while millions across the state of Texas are without power. The area is seeing record-breaking cold temperatures as snow and ice are overwhelming power grids.

The puck drop for the Bolts and Hurricanes is scheduled for 7 p.m.