Lightning and Hurricane game scheduled for March moved to Saturday

TAMPA, Fla — A matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes and that was supposed to happen in March will now take place Saturday.
The Bolts will travel to Carolina for the game.
The Lightning's games planned for this week against the Dallas Stars were postponed due to the severe weather hitting Texas.
The NHL announced the move, while millions across the state of Texas are without power. The area is seeing record-breaking cold temperatures as snow and ice are overwhelming power grids.
The puck drop for the Bolts and Hurricanes is scheduled for 7 p.m.
- Research shows vaccinating younger people could slow the spread of COVID-19
- Ivanka Trump tells Rubio she won't run for his Senate seat
- Military dad surprises daughter at Clearwater Marine Aquarium after one year deployment
- 2 women dressed up as 'grannies' to get COVID-19 vaccine, Florida health official says
- 'The decline is real': Here are the 4 reasons COVID-19 cases could be dropping so quickly in Florida
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter