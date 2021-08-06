x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Lightning

Lightning eliminate Hurricanes, advance to Cup semifinals

The Bolts were able to win three games in enemy territory.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy controlled the crease, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the second-round playoff series in five games.

Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves in another strong road performance in the series. He allowed two goals on 70 shots in the first two games. 

RELATED: Lightning advance to Stanley Cup Semifinals with Game 5 victory

Point's goal came in the second period, and Colton scored in the third. Alex Nedeljkovic had 23 saves for Carolina. 

The Central Division champions lost all three home games in the series.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter