Lightning hoping to advance to Stanley Cup Semifinals with a Game 5 victory

Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Raleigh.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning could punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Semifinals with a win Tuesday in Game 5 against the Hurricanes.

Tampa Bay is coming off an electric win over the North Carolina team at home where the Bolts bested the Hurricanes 6-4 in a wild Game 4 performance. The high pace and high-scoring game was a nail-biter for fans as the Lightning were able to pull off a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5. 

Now, a top-notch performance in Game 5 could see the Bolts inching one step closer to a shot a bringing home back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

To get there, they'll have to once again head into enemy territory and win on the road with puck drop set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

The good news? The Lightning are 2-0 on the road in this second-round series. Plus, the Lightning never lost two straight games during their run to the Stanley Cup in 2020. They’re 10-0 in games following a loss over the last two postseasons.

