Full strength: Lightning increase fan capacity to 18,600 people ahead of Game 2

Tickets still are available, but it'll cost a good chunk of money.

TAMPA, Fla. — If the crowd wasn't already thunderous at Amalie Arena, it's going to get a little louder.

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Wednesday the team has been approved to welcome about 18,600 fans to the arena ahead of this evening's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

That's an increase from the 16,300 fans allowed for Game 1 on Monday -- and it's about at capacity, the most since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Ticket prices for the game, many of which are available at Ticketmaster, at last check, start in the high $200s and push past $1,000.

The Bolts take on the Montréal Canadiens at 8 p.m.

