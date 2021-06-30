Full strength: Lightning increase fan capacity to 18,600 people ahead of Game 2

TAMPA, Fla. — If the crowd wasn't already thunderous at Amalie Arena, it's going to get a little louder.
The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Wednesday the team has been approved to welcome about 18,600 fans to the arena ahead of this evening's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
That's an increase from the 16,300 fans allowed for Game 1 on Monday -- and it's about at capacity, the most since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.
Ticket prices for the game, many of which are available at Ticketmaster, at last check, start in the high $200s and push past $1,000.
The Bolts take on the Montréal Canadiens at 8 p.m.
RELATED: Tampa Bay Lightning hope to continue their winning streak in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final
- Severe weather may stretch resources in Florida condo search
- Number of dead in Surfside condo building collapse rises to 12
- Tampa Bay Lightning hope to continue their winning streak in Game 2
- Miami Herald: Contractor noticed damage underneath pool deck at Surfside condo just before collapse
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter