Since Jon Cooper took over the team in 2012-13, the team has lost the first game in a playoff series 11 of 19 times.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning have been here before.

Which is why, following a Game 1 loss to the Islanders Sunday afternoon, the overwhelming message from the team is "don't panic."

"We knew it was going to be extremely tough," Steven Stamkos said. "We've been in this position before. There's definitely no panic in this room, but we do realize it's going to be an extremely tight series and we just have to expect that going forward."

"It’s easy to panic and kind of feel like we really, really need to win the next game,” defenseman Victor Hedman said. “We want to win the next game, obviously, but you just have to go out there and play your game. You can’t be scared going out. You have to embrace that challenge."

But, in the last two postseasons, the Bolts are 10-0 following a loss.

"We have a pretty proud team," Cooper said.

The Lightning haven’t lost back to back playoff games since 2019.



“We got a pretty proud team”



Jon Cooper expands on that stat #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/nAXG4ENAd7 — Ben Murphy WTSP (@BenMurphyTV) June 14, 2021

The team spent the off-day Monday watching extra film on the Isles.

After watching video, Cooper said the team didn't manage the puck well.

"When you do that, you don't even get a chance to play offense," Cooper said. "That was a major point of contention for us in the game and we addressed it today. The players know to be better in that regard."

Hedman said he saw opportunities on film for the Bolts to score in all three zones while at even strength.

And that's key for Tampa Bay moving forward: improving 5-on-5 play.

Seventeen of the Bolts' 39 goals this postseason have come on the power play. The Islanders have a suffocating style of play that forces opponents into mistakes. They also don't get whistled for a lot of penalties, so the Lightning can't rely on the power play as much.

Overwhelming theme after game one was patience, understanding the Isles are going to bait you into mistakes, plus focus.



Stammer, McDonagh, Cooper and Killorn after the game one loss:@10TampaBay | #GoBolts | #Isles pic.twitter.com/EuSEOyCM6w — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) June 13, 2021

"We didn't score enough last night," Cooper said. "But we only gave up two, and usually if you give up two or less, you can find a way to win the game. And if we continue doing that in the playoffs, we'll be alright."

Puck drop for Game 2 is 8 p.m. Tuesday at Amalie Arena.