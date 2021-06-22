Lightning look to punch ticket Wednesday to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals

NEW YORK — It could all come down to this. The Tampa Bay Lightning are fighting for back-to-back appearances in the Stanley Cup Finals, while the New York Islanders are just fighting to stay alive.
Heading into Game 6, the Bolts are riding a high after a dominating 8-0 defeat of the Isles in front of a home crowd at Amalie Arena. The team hit the ice like a freight train during Game 5 and never hit the brakes.
The dominating performance by the Lightning tied a franchise record for goals scored in a playoff game. Ironically, the Bolts beat the Islanders 8-2 during a 2020 playoffs match-up of the teams.
Bringing that energy Wednesday night will be key to the Lightning adding one final victory to their 3-2 series lead in the semifinals.
Time will tell if Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta will take the ice for Game 6 after being cross-checked by Islander forward Mathew Barzal. Head coach Jon Cooper is expected to provide an update after the team's game-day morning skate.
Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. in New York at UBS Arena.
