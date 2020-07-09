Lightning take on Islanders in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals tonight

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bolts are one step closer to the Stanley Cup Final.
The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the New York Islanders at 8 p.m. Monday in Edmonton for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Islanders defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 in Game 7 of their series.
Whichever team wins in the best-of-seven series will advance to the Stanley Cup Final.
This won't be the first time the two teams have played each other.
During the regular season, the Lightning and Islanders matched up three times with New York winning twice.
- Nov. 1 | NYI 5, TBL 2
- Dec. 9 | NYI 5, TBL 1
- Feb. 8 | TBL 3, NYI 1
The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Here's the full schedule:
- Game 1: 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7
- Game 2: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9
- Game 3: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11
- Game 4: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13
- *Game 5: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15
- *Game 6: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17
- *Game 7: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19
