Wives of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate Stanley Cup win

The Bolts won the 2020 Stanley Cup as their wives watched in excitement.

Being "the distant thunder" is exactly what the significant others of the Tampa Bay Lightning players were as they cheered on their partners last night during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are your 2020 Stanley Cup Champions and like many of us, the players' lovely ladies screamed in excitement during the team's win.

Deanna Shattenkirk, wife of the Lightning's defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, posted a video of herself and the Lightning ladies as they watched the team claim victory at Rogers Place Arena in Edmonton, Canada.

The Bolts secured their second championship title in the team’s history after defeating the Dallas Stars 2-0. Ahead of Monday night, the last time the Lightning hoisted the Stanley Cup was in 2004.

What other people are reading right now:

