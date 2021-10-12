Lightning lose season opener against the Penguins 6-2

The back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champs did not start the season on the right foot.

TAMPA, Fla — Well, it wasn't the start Lightning fans were hoping for.

The back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champs on Tuesday returned to Amalie Arena to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins and kick off the newest NHL season. And, before the puck dropped, fans were treated to a little bit of deja vu.

Tampa Bay hoisted its championship banner into the arena's rafters for the second year in a row.

But, after that, fans didn't have much else to cheer for as the season didn't get off on the right foot.

The Bolts would score their two and only goals in the final five minutes of the third period. However, it was too little too late as they would go on to lose to the Penguins 6-2.