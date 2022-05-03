Game 2 Preview: Bolts ready to rebound after giving Toronto a 'freebie'

The Tampa Bay Lightning put forth one of their worst playoff performances in franchise history after the 5-0 defeat on Monday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Things will get better for the Lightning moving forward in this opening series, but first, let's address the doom and gloom of Game 1.

After watching Monday's contest between Tampa Bay and Toronto, it is clear one team was ready to raise their level of play entering the postseason while the other team acted like this was Game No. 34 of the regular season.

Unequivocally, the Tampa Bay Lightning were bullied. The two-time defending champions looked slow, complacent and uninspired.

The Lightning entered the playoffs with the eighth-best power play unit in the NHL. On top of that, the special teams unit scored in eight consecutive games. That momentum came to a screeching halt going 0-for-5 in Game 1. The worst part was squandering seven minutes, in the first half of the first period, on the man-advantage. That gave Toronto and its crowd all the juice it needed.

"The frustration was out of not scoring on the power play," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. "That's where the frustration came from and we're better than that...and we let it get the best of us."

It is tough to evaluate these two teams after 118 penalty minutes. There was very little 5-on-5 hockey. The Lightning took metaphorical and literal punches all night, though. Steven Stamkos was gashed on the chin, Ross Colton was given a cheap shot to the back and Jan Rutta had his head busted open on a punch.

Toronto's head coach Sheldon Keefe said this was going to be a 'borderline violent series' and it looks like he was right.

Luckily for the Bolts, it is just one game. The goals do not carry over into Game 2. The only issue is the Lightning allowed the Maple Leafs to have a breezy win in a series where everyone is fighting for their lives. It is tough to evaluate any of that film when one team plays so poorly.

“You've got to win four and you don't want to give teams any freebies and we probably gave them a little bit of a freebie," Cooper said. "I think it's hard to judge either team."

"It's no guarantee because of history, but we can definitely draw from it. I have utmost confidence in our group."#TBLvsTOR — x - Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 3, 2022

The Bolts were back to practice Tuesday in Toronto and you better believe they will put forth a better effort moving forward.

"We got to come out hard, physical and take over the game from the start," Bolts winger Nick Paul said. "We have to be the ones to push the pace, lay bodies and get pucks on net. Start the momentum and build off it."

The Tampa Bay Lightning have not lost back-to-back playoff games since the Columbus debacle in 2019. Also, the team is 10-8 all-time when losing Game 1 of a series. The team is also 13-5 in Game 2's after a loss, including an 8-3 record with Jon Cooper.

As ugly as it got, it is hardly a death sentence for this group.

"We're a good team that knows how to respond when we come through a loss, but again, we're playing a really good hockey team," three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon said. "I'm very confident in this group, we just have to go out there, put our work hat on and get to work here now."