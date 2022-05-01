Lightning vs Maple Leafs: Game 5 locked in for 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series

The Bolts will go up against the Maple Leafs in Game 5 Tuesday night in Toronto, Canada.

TORONTO, ON — Calling all Tampa Bay Lightning fans — all of you wishing for the playoffs to go on longer, we got some news for you!

Game 5 for the Bolts to go up against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series has been locked in. The announcement came Friday from the National Hockey League.

The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday in Toronto. It will be televised on ESPN2 in the U.S.

Fans can check out the complete Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule by visiting the NHL website.

Lightning couldn't put back-to-back wins as they suffered a 5-2 defeat against the Maple Leafs in Game 3 on Friday night at AMALIE Arena. The Bolts are now down 2-1 in the series.

The visitors were up 3-0 midway through the second period. Tampa Bay scored two goals in the second and third periods to provide some hope for an equalizer.

However in the last few minutes of the game in the third period the Maple Leafs scored two quick goals to ensure their victory.

The Lightning now needs a win in their next game to even the series two-all.

Should Tampa Bay manage to get past the Maple Leafs, then the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions will face the winner between the Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals in the second round.

Winning a third straight Stanley Cup would make the Lightning only the fourth team to reach that accomplishment, along with the Toronto Maple Leafs (1947-49), the Montreal Canadiens (1956-60, 1976-79) and the New York Islands (1982-1982).

Here's a breakdown of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule left for the Bolts: