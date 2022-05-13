Tampa Bay Lightning force Game 7 against Toronto Maple Leafs

Fans will be able to catch the game at a watch party Saturday at Armature Works in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — After a nail-biting overtime win, the Tampa Bay Lightning kept their Stanley Cup Playoff hopes alive by forcing a Game 7 faceoff onto the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The winner-take-all game will take place at 7 p.m. ET in Toronto. Bolts fans will be able to "Be the Thunder" once again and cheer on the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions at a watch party at Armature Works in Tampa.

For fans unable to make it out to the watch party, there are plenty of sports bars where you catch the game.

Or if you prefer the comfort of your own home, the game will be broadcast on TNT.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions rallied to beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime on Thursday night, staving off elimination and forcing a winner-take-all Game 7 in the first-round playoff series between the Atlantic Division rivals.

Brayden Point scored the winning goal on a rebound with 1:56 remaining in the first extra period, touching off a raucous celebration in the stands at sold-out Amalie Arena and handing Toronto another crushing postseason blow.

The Lightning are trying to become the first team to capture three consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980-83.

The Maple Leafs, who’ve been eliminated in the first round each of the past five seasons, are 0-for-their-last-8 in close-out games as they chase their first postseason series win since 2004.