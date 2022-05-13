Lightning vs. Maple Leafs: Game 7 decides it all

TAMPA, Fla. — After a thrilling overtime win against the Maple Leafs in Game 6, Steven Stamkos summed up what Saturday is going to feel like for both teams.
"It's do or die. You leave it all out there."
That is exactly what the Lightning did inside AMALIE Arena against the Maple Leafs to edge Toronto, 4-3.
If you extract the final minute of the 2nd period where the Bolts mentally checked out of the game, the team really buckled down defensively.
On the flip side, the Lightning struggled to impose any sort of offensive will. There were certain stretches, but the three goals in regulation were the result of a foolish turnover by Toronto, an otherworldly shorthanded goal by Anthony Cirelli and a 5-on-3 power play goal by Nikita Kucherov.
"It wasn't pretty, but it was what we needed to do," Stamkos said.
If you're the Maple Leafs, despite owning a 0-9 record in series-clinching games since 2005, you should feel pretty confident those mistakes can be cleaned up.
"The feeling in our team is one of great confidence," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said.
The biggest takeaway from the Game 6 thriller was the fact the referees swallowed their whistles. In the first five matchups, the results were heavily influenced by special teams, and although the Bolts did have a 5-on-3 opportunity in the 3rd period, this contest was, mostly, a 5-on-5 battle.
What does that mean for Game 7?
No idea, but it could be an indicator the refs will steer clear of inserting themselves into the series-deciding matchup.
Beyond that, whatever has happened up until this point does not really matter. This series has been a boxing match -- two teams going punch-for-punch, but Saturday's tilt will finally deliver the knockout blow.
The margin for error is non-existent.
"It's almost like you're playing three overtime periods," Stamkos said.
The Tampa Bay Lightning certainly know how to win after a postseason loss extending their NHL record consecutive streak to 18 games, but they still have not won back-to-back contests in three weeks.
Experience should help this group whereas the Toronto Maple Leafs will have to deal with the 'choker' label for 48 hours.
The Lightning is 6-3 in nine all-time Game 7's, including a 2-2 record as the road team. The Maple Leafs are 12-13 in 25 Game 7's, but they do own a 7-2 mark at home.
Puck drops inside Scotiabank Arena Saturday at 7:00 p.m. The Tampa Bay Lightning is hosting a watch party at Armature Works for the monumental game.