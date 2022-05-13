Lightning vs. Maple Leafs: Game 7 decides it all

The Bolts head back to Toronto to finish their series with the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — After a thrilling overtime win against the Maple Leafs in Game 6, Steven Stamkos summed up what Saturday is going to feel like for both teams.

"It's do or die. You leave it all out there."

That is exactly what the Lightning did inside AMALIE Arena against the Maple Leafs to edge Toronto, 4-3.

"𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝘁! 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲."



Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman talk about Game 7, the @TBLightning OT win, Anthony Cirelli's play, their experience in elimination games and more. pic.twitter.com/VlJziMEtXW — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) May 13, 2022

If you extract the final minute of the 2nd period where the Bolts mentally checked out of the game, the team really buckled down defensively.

On the flip side, the Lightning struggled to impose any sort of offensive will. There were certain stretches, but the three goals in regulation were the result of a foolish turnover by Toronto, an otherworldly shorthanded goal by Anthony Cirelli and a 5-on-3 power play goal by Nikita Kucherov.

"It wasn't pretty, but it was what we needed to do," Stamkos said.

If you're the Maple Leafs, despite owning a 0-9 record in series-clinching games since 2005, you should feel pretty confident those mistakes can be cleaned up.

"The feeling in our team is one of great confidence," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said.

The biggest takeaway from the Game 6 thriller was the fact the referees swallowed their whistles. In the first five matchups, the results were heavily influenced by special teams, and although the Bolts did have a 5-on-3 opportunity in the 3rd period, this contest was, mostly, a 5-on-5 battle.

What does that mean for Game 7?

No idea, but it could be an indicator the refs will steer clear of inserting themselves into the series-deciding matchup.

Beyond that, whatever has happened up until this point does not really matter. This series has been a boxing match -- two teams going punch-for-punch, but Saturday's tilt will finally deliver the knockout blow.

The margin for error is non-existent.

"It's almost like you're playing three overtime periods," Stamkos said.

The Tampa Bay Lightning certainly know how to win after a postseason loss extending their NHL record consecutive streak to 18 games, but they still have not won back-to-back contests in three weeks.

Experience should help this group whereas the Toronto Maple Leafs will have to deal with the 'choker' label for 48 hours.

Here is @OvertimeScottB’s dispatch from Tampa, where #Leafs missed another glorious moment to exorcise their demons.



“The fear of compounding one loss into another and another, the fear of failure are what separates the champions from the also rans.”https://t.co/4LT6vSno4o — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 13, 2022

The Lightning is 6-3 in nine all-time Game 7's, including a 2-2 record as the road team. The Maple Leafs are 12-13 in 25 Game 7's, but they do own a 7-2 mark at home.