Stamkos, Lightning head to Toronto to kickoff NHL Playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. — And just like that, the NHL Playoffs are – once again – upon us!

It wouldn't be a routine postseason if the Tampa Bay Lightning are not competing in it, and now, the Bolts will be on the hunt for a fourth consecutive Eastern Conference title and Stanley Cup appearance.

The first test for the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champions in the playoffs will be against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This tantalizing matchup, locked in for some time, is a rematch from the first round last year when the Bolts rallied from a 3-2 series deficit to win in seven games.

This time around, Tampa Bay is entering the matchup with shaky form, and it goes without saying the team will need their star players to put on a performance out on the ice should the Lightning advance.

Here are the three things to know ahead of the Bolts' playoff game against the Maple Leafs.

Concern-able results?

In the last 10 games of the regular season, Tampa Bay logged a 4-6 record, including a close 4-3 defeat to Toronto last week.

Fans would have much rather seen their team have more wins than losses, especially during a time when the playoffs are nearby.

However, there can be two good things to look at for the Lightning during that stretch, with the first being that the Bolts ripped apart the Detroit Red Wings 5-0 last week in the regular season finale. Another bright side is that in the four games Tampa Bay won in the final stretch, they scored more than four goals in each victory and only conceded one altogether.

If that version of the team can show up in Toronto come Tuesday, April 18, the Bolts can not only get past the Maple Leafs but also challenge Boston, the league's current best team, to get to the Stanley Cup final.

'The Big Cat'

The Lightning have the playoff pedigree to get through the first round, but they've also played so much hockey because of three trips to the final — and two wins — since the fall of 2020.

But who's arguably been the most influential player for Tampa Bay during those trips to the final? The best goaltender in the world Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Vasilevskiy will be in the net for the Lightning when they play Toronto despite taking some time off the ice to get ready for the postseason. He only started one of Tampa Bay's last four games. Instead, he's been in the gym, preparing his body for the grind of the playoffs.

"I'm putting myself in the best position [to be ready for the playoffs] and now it's go-time, no excuses," Vasillevskiy said. "We have to also put our minds in playoff mode to go out there and beat the best teams."

Vasilevskiy was solid in the back-to-back championship years. Especially in 2021 with five shutouts. But last year, he recorded a three-year low in save percentage, giving up a three-year high of 59 goals.

Bolts fans will hope the extra rest worked out for their goaltender when it's time to defend the net out on the ice in Toronto.

Flipping the switch

If there's one thing the Lightning has shown the last three years, it's that they know when and how exactly to take their game to the next level in the playoffs.

Team captain Steven Stamkos and centre forward Brayden Point are already hitting their heights entering the big game. Stamkos has a total of 33 goals and 51 assists for the Lightning this season, while Point has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Fans can expect both of these players to be the focal points for Tampa Bay's offense throughout the postseason, which is something head coach Jon Cooper said can ignite the rest of the team to play at a high intensity.

"The game is played with emotion and this group has shown over the years that they can get through a level you need to be to win," Cooper said. "It's the most exciting day of the year because it's the opening night of the playoffs. It's like everything is new and everything is back to even-Steven and you go play. We have a really good engine on the ice and I know that will carry over to tomorrow."

NHL teams also need a little luck or "good timing" when the playoffs arrive for them to make a deep run, and for the Bolts, that may be along the lines of Toronto having nine players injured with five of them being day-to-day.

Cooper did confirm Tanner Jeannot is making progress with his lower body injury and has gone from week-to-week to day-to-day but it's still too early for him to be out on the ice in the first game of the series.

Puck drop for Game 1 against Toronto is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 and will be televised on ESPN. To view the rest of the schedule for the first four games of the series, click here.

Although Tampa Bay will be on the road to start the playoffs, fans can still cheer on the Bolts back at home during a watch party at Sparkman Wharf for the first two away playoff games. Fans will also be treated to live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug, Lightning giveaways, concession specials and more.