LIVE BLOG: Lightning, Maple Leafs tied 2-2 in 2nd period

Tampa Bay is playing the first game of the series at Amalie Arena.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — 2nd period

1st Period

00:00 And that's the end of the 1st period! The Lightning will head into the next period tied 2-2.

00:30 GOAL: Another equalizer from Tampa Bay! Brandon Hagel scores in the final seconds of the 1st period to make it 2-2.

08:50 GOAL: The Maple Leafs get their second goal of the game and lead 2-1.

15:10 GOAL: Anthony Cirelli scores for Tampa Bay and quickly equals the score at one-all!

16:36 GOAL: Toronto gets the first goal of the game as Noel Acciari makes it 1-0.

20:00 The puck is dropped and Game 3 is underway!

Pre-game

6:58 p.m. Lightning fans gather at Ford Thunder Alley as they prepare to cheer on the Bolts!

6:53 p.m. The Bolts take the ice at Amalie Arena!

HOME SWEEEEET HOME 🙌 pic.twitter.com/I8dJl9F5aa — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 22, 2023

Game preview below:

Toronto Maple Leafs (50-21-11, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (46-30-6, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs are in a 1-1 series tie in the NHL playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 7-2. John Tavares scored three goals in the victory.

Tampa Bay is 13-14-1 against the Atlantic Division and 46-30-6 overall. The Lightning have a 46-10-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

Toronto has a 16-8-4 record in Atlantic Division games and a 50-21-11 record overall. The Maple Leafs are ninth in league play with 278 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 33 goals and 51 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has eight goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 40 goals and 45 assists for the Maple Leafs. Tavares has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 5.9 penalties and 18.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (head), Mikey Eyssimont: day to day (head), Victor Hedman: day to day (undisclosed).