Lightning sign 2-time cup champ Conor Sheary and 4 other players, lose Killorn to free agency

TAMPA, Fla. — There will be plenty of new faces for the Tampa Bay Lightning heading into the 2023 NHL Season.

The team announced Saturday afternoon the signing of five new players, all of which were free agents.

Forwards Conor Sheary, Luke Glendening, Josh Archibald, Logan Brown and goaltender Jonas Johansson have signed for the franchise. Their contract specifics can be seen below.

Sheary: Three-year contract worth an AAV of $2 million

Glendening: Two-year contract worth an AAV of $800,000

Archibald: Two-year contract worth an AAV of $800,000

Brown: One-year, two-way contract worth an AAV of $775,000

Johansson: Two-year contract worth AAV of $775,000

Shear, a two-time Stanley Cup Champion, played in all 82 games last season for the Washington Capitals where he logged 15 goals and 37 points.

For Shear, the Bolts' ability to challenge for a Stanley Cup over the last few years has led him to see the team as a desirable franchise to play for.

"The success Tampa has had over the last number of years and playing against them is always difficult it seems, so to be on that side, it's going to be good," Shear said on NHL Network regarding his decision to join the Lightning. "My speed fits in, my game fits in, hopefully, it will be a perfect match."

Glendening, 34, recorded three goals and six points in 70 regular seasons games for the Dallas Stars last season, whereas Archibald spent the 2022-23 campaign with the Pittsburgh Penguins and registered six goals and 12 points. Brown tallies six goals and 17 points in over 69 games for the St. Louis Blues last season and Johansson played in three games with the Colorado Avalanche last year, posting a 2-0-0 record.

While all these new faces for Tampa Bay are exciting, there is also some sad news fans must hear.

Fan favorite and forward Alex Killorn signed a four-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks after becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the NHL announced Saturday afternoon.

Killorn, drafted by the Lightning in 2007, has spent his entire NHL career so far with the Bolts and was instrumental into helping the franchise go to three straight Stanley Cup championships and win two of those three finals.

Last season, Killorn set career-highs in points, goals and assists while also serving as an alternate captain for the club in the last four seasons.

"11 seasons. Two Stanley Cups. Countless memories. Thanks for everything you've brought to our organization and our city, Alex," the Lightning said in a tweet.

The Bolts have already made other moves this season, including the trading of forward Ross Colton to the Colorado Avalanche. In exchange, Tampa Bay received a second-round pick, No. 37 overall, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The Chicago Blackhawks also announced Friday the agreement to a $4 million, one-year contract with Corey Perry, who had 12 goals and 13 assists in 81 games for the Lightning last season. The Blackhawks traded a seventh-round pick to the Lightning for the 38-year-old Perry on Thursday.

Defenceman Ian Cole, who logged 17 points in 78 regular season games with Tampa Bay last year, was signed by the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Thursday.