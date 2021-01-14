Lightning open season with 5-1 victory against Chicago Blackhawks

The reigning Stanley Cup champs won their seventh consecutive season opener Wednesday night.

TAMPA, Fla — Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists in his return to the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup, and the defending Stanley Cup champions opened the season with a 5-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Lightning captain, who played just one game in the playoffs, has points in 17 consecutive games — including 14 goals.

Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, Ondrej Palat and Mathieu Joseph also scored to help Tampa Bay win its seventh consecutive season opener.

Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn each finished with two assists while goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy had 23 saves.

Dylan Strome put up the one point for Chicago, and goaltender Malcolm Subban stopped 28 shots Wednesday night.