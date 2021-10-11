x
Lightning

Lightning announce opening night roster

Lightning fans will be able to catch the defending Stanley Cup champs kick off their season Tuesday night in Amalie Arena.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 7, 2021, file photo, the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate their series win over the Montreal Canadiens to clinch the Stanley Cup in Game 5 of the NHL hockey finals in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

TAMPA, Fla. — Can Champa Bay go back-to-back-to-back?

That question won't be answered any time soon. But Lightning fans will have a chance to see what their defending Stanley Cup champs have in store this year when the team kicks off the season Tuesday night in Amalie Arena.

Heading into their season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team announced their roster would include 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Those include:

Forwards

  • Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
  • Anthony Cirelli
  • Ross Colton
  • Mathieu Joseph
  • Boris Katchouk
  • Alex Killorn
  • Nikita Kucherov
  • Pat Maroon
  • Ondrej Palat
  • Corey Perry
  • Brayden Point
  • Taylor Raddysh
  • Gemel Smith
  • Steven Stamkos

Defenseman

  • Zach Bogosian
  • Erik Cernak
  • Cal Foote
  • Victor Hedman
  • Ryan McDonagh
  • Jan
  • Rutta
  • Mikhail
  • Sergachev

Goaltenders

  • Brian Elliott
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy

The puck drop for the start of the 2021-2022 season is 7 p.m.

   

