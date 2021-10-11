Lightning announce opening night roster

TAMPA, Fla. — Can Champa Bay go back-to-back-to-back?
That question won't be answered any time soon. But Lightning fans will have a chance to see what their defending Stanley Cup champs have in store this year when the team kicks off the season Tuesday night in Amalie Arena.
Heading into their season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team announced their roster would include 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.
Those include:
Forwards
- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
- Anthony Cirelli
- Ross Colton
- Mathieu Joseph
- Boris Katchouk
- Alex Killorn
- Nikita Kucherov
- Pat Maroon
- Ondrej Palat
- Corey Perry
- Brayden Point
- Taylor Raddysh
- Gemel Smith
- Steven Stamkos
Defenseman
- Zach Bogosian
- Erik Cernak
- Cal Foote
- Victor Hedman
- Ryan McDonagh
- Jan
- Rutta
- Mikhail
- Sergachev
Goaltenders
- Brian Elliott
- Andrei Vasilevskiy
The puck drop for the start of the 2021-2022 season is 7 p.m.